Oamenii din Mariupol vânează porumbei ca să aibă ce mânca. "Păsările ar putea purta bacterii periculoase"
Boichenko a spus că oamenii „folosesc capcane improvizate” pentru a prinde porumbei și că oamenii care înainte de război nu știau ce este foametea sau lipsa apei potabile au ajuns batjocura rușilor.
„Aceste lucruri groaznice se întâmplă în secolul XXI, în inima Europei, în fața lumii întregi”, a afirmat el.
Un semnal de alarmă cu atât mai important cu cât spitalele nu mai funcționează și în oraș nu este nici apă potabilă.
Edilul i-a avertizat pe oameni că păsările ar putea purta virusuri și bacterii periculoase, iar ei ar putea fi grav afectați de boli precum encefalită, ornitoză, toxoplasmoză. Astfel de boli sunt deosebit de periculoase pentru copii și bătrâni. În absența unei îngrijiri medicale adecvate, pot provoca moartea, a avertizat Boichenko.
