Cuget Liber şi-a deschis larg porţile / Cristina Schipor: “Bine v-am găsit în casă nouă. Totul este foarte frumos, impresionant"

Mirabela ȘERBĂNESCU
1991
1
Cuget Liber şi-a deschis larg porţile / Cristina Schipor: “Bine v-am găsit în casă nouă. Totul este foarte frumos, impresionant

Ziua Porţilor Deschise, eveniment organizat de trustul de presă Cuget Liber, cu ocazia mutării într-o nouă casă, ne-a reunit cu invitaţi de seamă şi importanţi colaboratori. Printre cei care ne-au felicitat se numără şi şeful Direcției de Sănătate Publică Județeană (DSPJ) Constanța, Cristina Schipor

 “Bine v-am găsit în casă nouă. Totul este foarte frumos, impresionant, şi, bineînţeles, cum am intrat în sala de spectacol m-au răscolit amintirile, când veneam, cu ani în urmă, la seri de jazz, în această locaţie. M-aş bucura foarte mult dacă am mai pune încă un punct pe harta judeţului Constanţa, un loc de cultură, unde putem să ne întâlnim, nu doar la conferinţe sau pentru a afla informaţii noi, cât şi pentru a ne relaxa. Vă felicit şi vă doresc, în continuare, acelaşi profeaionalism şi forţă de muncă. Pe lângă faptul că faceţi din pasiune această meserie, acum cred că o faceţi cu mai multă plăcere, având în vedere că veniţi într-un loc nou, într-un loc care miroase a proaspăt şi a frumos şi, în felul acesta, şi noi ne vom simţi bine, ca invitaţi, aici la dumneavoastră”.


