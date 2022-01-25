1 EUR = 4.9458 Lei
1 USD = 4.3579 Lei

Inna, blocată în Turcia din cauza furtunii de zăpadă din Istanbul

Isabel Andreea ANDRIEȘ
225
1
Inna, blocată în Turcia din cauza furtunii de zăpadă din Istanbul - 555716071-1643136849.jpg

Articole de la același autor

O profesoară care predă la patru școli le-a trimis elevilor poze nud
10 Ianuarie 2022
Revelion special pentru ofițerii DIICOT. Au fost în „vizită” la o rețea de traficanți de droguri
01 Ianuarie 2022
Dornici de o aventură amoroasă, au ajuns sa fie bătuți, sechestrați si umiliți
13 Ianuarie 2022
Directoarea unui liceu din Timișoara a făcut parastas în clasă, pentru mama sa
04 Ianuarie 2022
Preot de 62 de ani prins la amantă cu detectivi particulari
05 Ianuarie 2022
Metoda "Furculița", noua tehnică de furt din bancomat care alertează autoritățile
28 Noiembrie 2021
Vezi mai multe
Momente de spaimă pentru Inna, în timpul unui zbor spre Turcia. Aeroportul din Istanbul a fost închis, luni, din cauza unei furtuni de zăpadă, iar avionul artistei nu a putut ateriza, relatează Antena3.ro 


Este, din fericire, în afara oricărui pericol, după cum ea însăşi le-a transmis fanilor pe Instagram.

"Iată-mă „Undeva în Turcia” în siguranță, dar obosită!", transmite Inna.


A fost furtună de zăpadă şi a nins abundent în Istanbul, unde autorităţile i-au sfătuit pe localnici să evite deplasările care nu sunt necesare.


Taguri
VIDEO: S-a deschis cea mai lungă pârtie de schi din România
Edward Iordănescu a fost numit selecționerul echipei naționale de fotbal

Top articole din Actual

Germania caută să angajeze 400.000 de muncitori calificați din străinătate
23 Ianuarie 2022
România trimite militari cu blindate în Bosnia și Herțegovina
17 Ianuarie 2022
Cancelarul german îndeamnă la prudenţă în stabilirea unor sancţiuni contra Rusiei
24 Ianuarie 2022
Vezi mai multe

Comentează știrea

Raymondbib
4 februarie
Raymondbib

Sensitive touch rasprekrasnoy girls will flow through your body, dipping in depth boundless the ocean pleasure. In the quiet slip, donating your skin kisses, prelestress envelops the warmth of one's body. You will be surprised at, which sea bliss today it is possible to feel fromnude massage in Midtown. The energy massage inSoho it today skill give away bliss. The Soapy massage - on the influence on clients is meant practically unlimited available opportunities actions on bodily, and consequently, and psychoemotional state of health friends. Dear gentlemen! In school sensual massage women will hold erotic 4hands massage. Similar swedish massage, as in principle, and relaxation, influences on some area human body, this give a chance male gain strength. Systematically visiting the four hands massage for clients, you guarantee himself excellent sexual relaxation. Лучшие платформы для создания блога

Pagina a fost generata in 0.2117 secunde