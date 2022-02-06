1 EUR = 4.9458 Lei
De ce evită unele persoane contactul vizual, în timpul unei conversații

Înainte de a judeca o persoană, trebuie să știți că evitarea contactului vizual în timpul comunicării poate avea mai multe explicații. Desigur, atunci când comunicați cu cineva, ceea ce spuneți este la fel de important ca ceea ce faceți. De exemplu, mâinile, expresiile faciale și mișcările reprezintă până la 65% din procesul de comunicare. În ciuda acestui fapt, cu siguranță ați întâlnit oameni care nu se uită în ochii voștri când vorbesc. Despre ce este vorba? Înainte de a prezenta cauzele pentru care oamenii nu se uită în ochii voștri când vorbesc, trebuie să fiți conștienți de faptul că nu în toate cazurile va exista un factor care să explice această atitudine. Există oameni care pur și simplu nu mențin contactul vizual pentru că nu le place și chiar pentru că întrerupe procesul de recreare a unui discurs.

De exemplu, unii specialiști consideră că, pentru unele persoane, contactul vizual poate perturba unele procese cognitive în timpul conversației. Unii pot avea acest mecanism mai sensibil, așa că vor prefera să se uite în pământ, la brațe sau în spațiu, astfel încât să se poată concentra asupra a ceea ce spun și a ceea ce aud. În afară de aceasta, există zeci de factori care explică de ce oamenii nu se uită în ochii celuilalt când vorbesc. Tulburarea de anxietate socială, cunoscută și sub denumirea de fobie socială, este descrisă ca frica irațională care apare la o persoană înaintea unui context social. A vorbi în public, a împărți spațiul cu mulți oameni și a avea de-a face cu străini, de exemplu, devine o situație insuportabilă. Apoi, sindromul Asperger este una dintre afecțiunile care compun tulburarea de spectru autist. În general, sindromul afectează capacitatea de a socializa și de a comunica cu ceilalți. Studiile indică faptul că până la 87% dintre pacienții cu acest sindrom evită contactul vizual. De asemenea, în ton cu fobia socială trebuie amintită timiditatea. Deci, atenție! Nu orice om timid suferă de fobie socială, dar este ceva ce trebuie luat în considerare.



